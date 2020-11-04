Arnab Goswami booked for 'assaulting' police official during arrest

Arnab booked for 'assaulting' police official

A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. Credit: Twitter/@A4ArnabGoswami

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TV's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official.

A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018.

A fresh First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him and others at N M Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Damage to Public Property Act, an official said.

A woman police official, who was part of the team which arrested Goswami from his Lower Parel residence here, filed the complaint, he said.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed before being taken away that he was assaulted by police inside the house.

