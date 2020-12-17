Arnab withdraws pre-arrest bail plea in assault case

Arnab Goswami withdraws pre-arrest bail plea in woman police office assault case

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 17 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 16:30 ist
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Credit: PTI File Photo

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer.

Goswami had moved the anticipatory bail application before a sessions court here in November.

He sought pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered against him at N M Joshi Marg police station in central Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when the police team went to his house to arrest him on November 4.

His lawyer Shayam Kalyankar said the anticipatory bail plea has been withdrawn as per Goswami's instructions.

Goswami has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and under the Damage to Public Property Act in this case.

He was arrested from his residence in central Mumbai on November 4 in connection with a 2018 case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in that case on November 11. 

Arnab Goswami
Mumbai police
bail plea
Assault

