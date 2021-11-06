NCB's Sameer Wankhede deboarded from cruise case?

Aryan Khan case transferred to NCB headquarters; Sameer Wankhede 'not removed' from the case

Questioned by media in Mumbai, Wankhede denied that he has been removed from the case

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 06 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 09:21 ist
the Narcotics Control Bureau's controversial Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant development, the Narcotic Control Bureau's (NCB) controversial Aryan Khan case was taken over by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from Operations NCB Headquarters, one of six cases taken from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit, raising speculation whether Director Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the case.

In a press release, however, the NCB clarified that no officer has been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary. 

Questioned by media in Mumbai, Wankhede had also denied that he has been removed from the case.

Also Read | Aryan Khan drugs case transferred to Delhi NCB, Wankhede says 'combined investigation'

"I have not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in the court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So, the Aryan Khan case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi Special Investigation Team. It is coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that Wankhede has been removed from a total of five cases, including the Cordelia Cruise case.

"This is just the beginning. A lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it," he asserted, adding that there are a total 26 cases that need to be probed.

Wankhede has been under a cloud for a variety of reasons including allegations of corruption, fake caste certificate, a lavish lifestyle, and targeting high-profile individuals, especially from Bollywood and glamour industry with comparatively insignificant drug seizures, etc.

Malik and Wankhede have been engaged in an unprecedented war of words for the past one month, with the NCP leader making a series of shocking exposes on the NCB Mumbai head, besides an affidavit by a witness accusing him of extortion, allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party politicians and wanted criminals being roped in during the ship raid, etc.

The embattled Wankhede has been running from pillar to post to politicians to statutory panels to the courts seeking protection from action against him, and has been recently given relief in the form of three working days' notice in case of arrest by the police.

On the raid on an alleged rave party aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship, Wankhede had made a big catch of Aryan Khan and seven others, and later another 12 were arrested in the case which has hogged national attention for a month.

(With IANS inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NCB
Mumbai
Sameer Wankhede
India News
Aryan Khan
Delhi
Drugs Cruise

Related videos

What's Brewing

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

 