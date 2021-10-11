Aryan Khan's bail plea to be heard on October 13

Aryan Khan's bail plea in drugs case to be heard on October 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 12:15 ist
Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

A special NDPS court in Mumbai will hear bail pleas of Aryan Khan and others who are accused in a drugs case on Wednesday. 

More to follow...

Aryan Khan
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Entertainment News

