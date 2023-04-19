As Covid shoots, Maharashtra govt advises wearing masks

As the Covid-19 cases continued to shoot and crossed the 6,000-plus active cases mark, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday advised people to use face masks.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,100 cases and 4 deaths taking the progressive total to 81,58,393 and 1,48,489, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stands at 6,102, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

At the weekly Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation of the state.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan held a meeting with top officials.

According to him, 25 Dedicated Covid Hospitals have been set up in the state in the wake of increasing cases.

“We are advising people to use masks in the wake of the increasing number of Covid cases and take necessary precautions,” said Mahajan.