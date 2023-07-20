At least four killed, several feared trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district

At least four persons were killed while several families of a tribal hamlet were trapped following a landslide at Irshalwadi in Khalapur tehsil of the Raigad district of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Around two dozen persons have been rescued so far while some are still feared trapped. The exact number of people trapped is not yet known.

A massive multi-agency search and rescue (S&R) operation is being launched.

Over the past 36 hours, the Khalapur area has received over 150-200 mm rainfall.

According to initial reports, around 30-odd families stayed in the village.

Raigad district administration and police teams have rushed to the spot.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF too have been dispatched to the site of the tragedy.

Teams from the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC) and local mountaineers too have been sent to the spot.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the emerging situation.

Three senior ministers - Girish Mahajan, Uday Samant and Dadaji Bhuse are also reaching the site.

“The incident took place around 2230 hrs on Wednesday night. So far 25 persons have been rescued. There are four casualties,” said Samant, who is the guardian minister of Raigad district.

Senior officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Panvel Municipal Corporation too are headed to the site to review the situation.

Irshalwadi is located near the Irshalgad Fort and situated off the hill station of Matheran.

Waterlogging triggered by heavy rains in the Konkan region has hindered movement and rescue operations. Shinde, who is also expected to visit the site, spoke to Raigad district Collector Dr. Yogesh Patilba Mhase and Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

Meanwhile, Thursday (July 20) has been declared a holiday for schools in coastal Konkan districts including Raigad.