Baba Amte's granddaughter allegedly dies by suicide

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 30 2020, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 14:45 ist
Baba Amte and Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajgi. Credit: Facebook/Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajgi

In a shocking development, legendary social worker late Baba Amte’s granddaughter Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajgi allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

The three generations of Amtes have been into social work in Maharashtra.

According to initial reports, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life in the morning in Warora. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The Chandrapur police are making the investigations.

Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajki, who was in her forties, was the CEO of Maharogi Sewa Samiti, which has done commendable work among leprosy patients.

Baba Amte’s work is now being spearheaded by his sons Dr Vikas and Dr Prakash, with the assistance of their wives Dr Bharati and Dr Mandakani, respectively.

Dr Sheetal, daughter of Dr Vikas and Dr Bharti, had recently put out a social media post bringing to fore differences in the family. However, the post was removed.

She also established Maharogi Sewa Samiti to run the facilities, which include a range of health care, rehabilitation, education, agriculture, and economic empowerment programmes.

 

Baba Amte
Maharashtra

