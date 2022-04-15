Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial would be ready by March 2024

The grand memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, in Mumbai, would be ready by March 2024.

The memorial is coming up at the now-defunct Indu Mill in the Dadar area of Mumbai, along the Arabian Sea.

To be known as the Statue of Equality, it would have the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the project.

It may be recalled, a tripartite agreement between the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Government of Maharashtra and the National Textile Corporation, for the transfer of 12 acres of land adjacent to the Chaityabhoomi in the Indu Mills Compound in Mumbai, where the last rites of Babasaheb Ambedkar were performed.

The MMRDA has informed RTI activist Anil Galgali that the memorial would be ready by March 2024. “So far, Rs 209 crore has been paid to the contractor and 49 % of the buildings and 6 % of the footpaths have been completed,” the MMRDA informed in response to queries filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

Galgali had sought various information from the MMRDA administration about the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkarmemorial.

The MMRDA administration has informed that the expected cost of the memorial is Rs 763.05 crore as per the original concept and it has been approved as Rs 1089.95 crore as per the revised concept.

To date, a total of 209.53 crore has been paid for the project as of 23 November 2021, which includes a mobilisation advance of Rs. 31.65 crore and a project consultant fee of Rs. 12.68 crore.

The project contractor is M/s Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd and the project consultants are M/s Shashi Prabhu Associates and Design Associates INC.

“At present, 49 % of the work on the auxiliary buildings of the project has been completed and 6 % of the work on the footpath in the monument has been completed. The contractor has been given an extension of March 2024 to complete the entire work. The work order was issued on February 9, 2018, and the work was expected to be completed in 36 months,” Galgali said in a press statement.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: