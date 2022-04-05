BJP endorses Raj Thackeray's view, offers free loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa

Endorsing Raj Thackeray's stand on playing Hanuman Chalisa in temples to drown out the noise from mosques, Maharashtra BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj offered to finance the installation of loudspeakers atop temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' as he pitched for “Hindu unity” and also demanded the removal of “illegal” loudspeakers from mosques.

Kamboj said he would give loudspeakers for 'Hanuman Chalisa' free. He made this offer in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques.

Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques and Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a higher volume. Kamboj has supported Thackeray's demand for removing “illegal” loudspeakers installed in mosques.

मंदिर में लगाने के लिए जिसको लाउड स्पीकर ( भोंगे ) चाहिए वो निशुल्क हमसे माँग सकता हैं !

सभी हिंदू की एक आवाज़ होनी चाहिए !



मंदिरावर हनुमान चालिसा यासाठी भोंगे आम्ही देवू ज्यांना लावायचे आहेत त्यांना !

हिंदु एकता आवाज आलाच पाहिजे !



जय श्री राम ! हर हर महादेव ! — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya - मोहित कंबोज भारतीय (@mohitbharatiya_) April 4, 2022

“Whoever wants to install loudspeakers atop temples to play Hanuman Chalisa can ask us for free. There must be a voice of Hindu unity. Jai Shree Ram! Har Har Mahadev!” Kamboj had tweeted in Hindi and Marathi on Monday. The Maharashtra government has already asked political parties to refrain from making comments that will create division between communities.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that nobody should give statements that will cause communal disharmony and added the police are keeping a close tab on the situation.

Walse Patil commented in response to questions about MNS chief Raj Thackeray's recent pitch for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers on mosques. Addressing a rally at Shivaji Park here on Saturday, Thackeray had also said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

"The home department is of the view that nobody should act in a manner that will cause a divide between communities," Walse Patil told reporters. Queried on the demand for registering a case against the MNS president, Walse Patil said the same will be examined and further steps will be taken accordingly. "I had said in the Legislative Assembly that some parties are trying to create a divide between communities by making provoking speeches.

This is not right for the unity and communal harmony of Maharashtra and the country," he added.

