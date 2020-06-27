BJP legislator from Thane district tests Covid-19 +ve

BJP legislator from Thane district tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 27 2020, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 18:33 ist

 A BJP legislator from Thane district of Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus infection, a civic health official here said on Saturday.

The 40-year-old legislator had tested positive for the disease couple of days ago and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The health department personnel are in the process of tracing the high-risk contacts of the BJP leader and will be quarantining them, he added.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 1,52,765 cases of COVID-19 and 7,106 deaths.

