BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore injured in accident

Gore (47) is an MLA from Man-Khatav constituency in the Satara district

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Dec 24 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 09:57 ist
Besides Gore, four others were in the car. Credit: jaykumargore.com

BJP MLA from Maharashtra Jaykumar Gore has been injured in an accident on the Pune-Pandharpur Road in the wee hours of Saturday. He has been shifted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. 

"The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver of the car apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge around 30 feet down," a senior police official told PTI.

Besides Gore, four others were in the car. 

Gore (47) is an MLA from Man-Khatav constituency in the Satara district. 

He has been representing the seat for three terms - 2009 as an Independent, in 2014 as a Congress candidate and in 2019 as a BJP member.

Gore was on his way to his hometown in Dahiwadi in Satara district.

(With PTI inputs)

Maharashtra
India News
BJP
Accident

