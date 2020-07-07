BJP MLA Mukta Tilak tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak on Tuesday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and quarantined herself at residence here.

Today me and my mother have been tested positive for Covid-19. We both are not showing any symptoms & have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self-isolated. All other family members have been tested negative. Stay Home, Stay Safe — Mukta Tilak (@mukta_tilak) July 7, 2020

Takingto microblogging site Twitter, the MLA from the Kasba constituency in Pune city said she and her mother have contractedthe infection, but they are asymptomatic.

"Today me and my mother have tested positive for COVID-19. We are not showing any symptoms& have been advised by the doctors to be under home quarantine & have thus self- isolated," Tilak tweeted.