BJP objects to Goa govt's premarital counselling move

BJP objects to Goa govt's decision on premarital counselling

The BJP said the move will create 'hassles' for couples

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 03 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 16:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BJP on Thursday objected to the Goa government's decision to make premarital counselling mandatory in state, citing that the move will create "hassles" for couples.

Earlier this week, state Law Minister Nilesh Cabral had said that premarital counselling will be made mandatory in the state, considering the "quick divorces" reported in the recent times.

The minister had claimed that several cases of divorce were taking place with within 6 months to one year of the marriage, and said religious institutions may also be roped in for the counselling plan.

"We (BJP party) are opposed to the idea of premarital counselling. The party has already taken up the issue with the chief minister," Tanavade said.

The process of going through premarital counselling will create hassles for couples before their wedding, the BJP leader said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
marriage
Goa
counselling

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 