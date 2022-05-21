BJP to contest Rajasthan polls in name of PM Modi

BJP to contest Rajasthan assembly polls in name of PM Modi: Poonia

'Modi's face, works and symbol of lotus will be our identity,' Poonia told reporters

PTI
PTI,
  • May 21 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 22:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP will not project a CM face before the next year’s Rajasthan Assembly polls, which will be contested in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said state party president Satish Poonia on Saturday.

Poonia’s statement came a day after the BJP held its national office-bearers’ meeting. Several leaders, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, are vying for the CM's post if the party wins the next assembly polls in the state.

"Modi's face, works and symbol of lotus will be our identity," Poonia told reporters.

"The elections will be contested under collective leadership and the party leadership will take a decision at an appropriate time," he said when asked about the CM candidate.

"It is our endeavour that we all together form the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a thumping majority in 2023. The party high command and parliamentary board are capable and will decide the leader at the right time," he said. 

