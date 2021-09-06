BMC deploys drones to disinfect mosquito-breeding spots

As there is a spurt of malaria and dengue cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, the civic body has started using drones to keep a check on the vector-borne diseases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is using drones for checking on water accumulation and spraying disinfectants.

In fact, during the doctors' conclave on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concern over malaria and dengue cases and asked the health machinery to keep them in check and launch awareness programmes.

On Monday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar inspected drone operations at the Dhobi Ghat off the Mahalaxmi station in Mumbai.

Pednekar was accompanied by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade, who heads the BMC’s G-South Ward.

"The mayor was given a detailed presentation on the drone operations and how effective it is to control malaria," BMC officials said, adding that the drone operations would continue in areas where malaria and dengue cases are reported.

So far, this year, in Mumbai, over 3,000 malaria cases and 200 plus dengue cases have been reported, however, fortunately, there is no record of any deaths.

Spread over 10 sq km and covering the Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and NM Joshi Marg area, the ward has high incidents of vector-borne diseases, based on data compiled over the years.

Last week, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: “Last year and this year, we’ve had anti larval spray access to old, dilapidated, inaccessible structures thanks to the drones we’ve been using through. Traditionally, G-South Ward has had higher numbers of dengue/ malaria, we’re working to control it.”