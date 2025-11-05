Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Pak officials told us you are Hindu, you can't go with Sikh jatha', says Hindu pilgrim

A 'jatha' (a group) of nearly 1,900 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border for the celebrations of 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 13:11 IST
India NewsPakistanHinduSikhGuru Nanak DevSikh pilgrims

Follow us on :

Follow Us