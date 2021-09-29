BMC finishes 3D mapping of Worli

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Genesys International completed the three-dimensional (3D) mapping of the Worli area, comprising an area of10 square kilometres in BMC’s G/South Ward.

The BMC and Mumbai-headquartered Genesis International have confirmed the development.

“Its mapping of the future will help in progressive planning and coordinating action on ground,” the BMC said.

“The realistic 3D mapping will enable authorities to progressively plan their developmental projects,” added Genesis International.

Maharashtra’s tourism, environment and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is the MLA from Worli and Mumbai Suburban district’s guardian minister, has taken a lead in the project.

This three-dimensional map technology is expected to help not only in the implementation of projects but also enhance the quality of infrastructure services, proper planning, evaluation of civic services, effective disaster management, climate change impact analysis, and public safety.

The maps have been prepared with the help of Light Detection and Ranging Survey (LIDAR technology), aerial photography with the help of small and light aircraft, as well as measurement, shooting and imaging using drones and mobile vehicles.

Genesys International operates several Geospatial production and application development centers in India.

The G/South Ward’s East boundary extends upto Central Railway Line, West Boundary extends upto Arabian Sea shore, North boundary extends upto Kakasaheb Gangil Marg, Kashinath Dhuru Road and the South boundary extends upto Haji Ali, Keshavrao Khade Marg, Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar hails from this ward.

The area mapped is unique as it has old British-era tenements to modern high-skyrises, flyovers, railway lines, seashores, places of worship, etc.

