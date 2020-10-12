BMC sets targets to penalize 20,000 persons daily for not wearing masks

It’s a first-of-its-kind of initiative and comes as a warning. And there are chances that it may be replicated elsewhere in Maharashtra and India.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of penalising 20,000 people daily in India’s financial capital for not wearing masks or not wearing masks properly in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

This is being done as a major drive from Monday – a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over people either not wearing masks and or not wearing them properly.

“Remember…you have to cover your face and cover your nose….Don't forget to wear masks and comply with social distancing norms…. Since childhood, we are taught to wash our hands after getting home, and it applies even now. It's easy but needs to be followed with discipline. Do not let this virus into your home!” Thackeray said.

Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said it is extremely important and vital to submit here that a large number of citizens in Mumbai do not wear face masks and this can lead to situations getting difficult in future, thereby delaying further opening up of Mumbai. “From today, BMC is initiating a mass drive of penalising approximately 20,000 citizens per day found without wearing masks in public life and BMC has resolved to continue this drive on a daily basis for next one month, at least, to be monitored personally by me, every evening,” he said.

The decision assumes significance in the wake of the fact that Health Minister Rajesh Tope has indicated that the government intends to complete the Unlock process post Diwali, by end of November.

When the Lockdown started, the BMC did start penalizing people for not wearing masks but now the drive will be stricter. During the Lockdown the fine was Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks but it was made Rs 200 mid-September as Unlock speeded up. As the unwinding takes place and more people hit the streets, the BMC does not want to take chances.