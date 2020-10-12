Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 71 lakh-mark, total recoveries rise over 61 lakh

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urges people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow Covid-19 guidelines during upcoming festive season, saying no religion or God asks people to celebrate ostentatiously. India’s tally crosses 71 lakh cases, with over 61 lakh recoveries. Total cases stand at 71,13,749 including 9,74,369 active cases, 61,38,774 recover & 1,09,128 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.
Claiming Covid-19 'immunity,' Trump ready for election fight
US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared himself immune to Covid-19 and ready for a fight as his White House race against surging rival Joe Biden enters its critical final weeks.
‘I Feel Like I Have Dementia’: Brain fog plagues Covid-19 survivors
It’s becoming known as Covid brain fog: troubling cognitive symptoms that can include memory loss, confusion, difficulty focusing, dizziness and grasping for everyday words. Increasingly, Covid survivors say brain fog is impairing their ability to work and function normally.
Read more here.
Britain's hospitality industry sets legal challenge to lockdown restrictions
The United Kingdom's hospitality industry is mounting a legal challenge to the government's lockdown restrictions, aiming to stop its plans to close pubs and other venues to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases.
China's Qingdao orders city-wide Covid-19 testing following new infections
China's Qingdao city said on Monday it will conduct Covid-19 tests for the entire population of more than 9 million people over five days after new cases appeared linked to a hospital treating imported infections.
Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on coronavirus
Top government scientist AnthonyFaucisaid Sunday that an ad aired by Donald Trump's reelection campaign was edited to make him seem to endorse the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool faces toughest of new UK lockdown measures
The city of Liverpool may go into the strictest "third tier" of new anti-coronavirus restrictions to be announced imminently by the British government, Sky News said on Sunday, adding that the measures could last six months.
Coronavirus 'can survive for 28 days on surfaces': Study
The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can survive on items such as banknotes and phones for up to 28 days in cool, dark conditions, according to a study by Australia's national science agency.
Researchers at CSIRO's disease preparedness centre tested the longevity of SARS-CoV-2 in the dark at three temperatures, showing survival rates decreased as conditions became hotter, the agency said Monday.
Nagaland's Covid-19 tally crosses 7,000-mark with 70 fresh cases
Nagaland's Covid-19 tally crossed the 7,000-mark on Sunday as 70 more people, including 40 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.