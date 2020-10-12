Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 71 lakh-mark, total recoveries rise over 61 lakh

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urges people to stay away from large congregations and diligently follow Covid-19 guidelines during upcoming festive season, saying no religion or God asks people to celebrate ostentatiously. India’s tally crosses 71 lakh cases, with over 61 lakh recoveries. Total cases stand at 71,13,749 including 9,74,369 active cases, 61,38,774 recover & 1,09,128 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.