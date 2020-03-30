'Bodies of those who died of COVID-19 will be cremated'

Bodies of those who died of COVID-19 will be cremated: BMC

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 20:02 ist
A billboard set up by BMC to raise awareness on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a bus stop in Mumbai, Monday, March 16, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased, the city civic body said on Monday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

According to the circular, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion.

It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BMC
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 