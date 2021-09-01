Bomb scare case: Vaze seeks presence of blood relative at hospital

Vaze seeks presence of blood relative at hospital

Vaze (49) was on Tuesday admitted to SS Hospital and Research Centre in Bhiwandi town of Thane district from the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 01 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 23:14 ist
Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze. Credit: PTI Photo

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiren murder case, on Wednesday moved a plea before a special NIA court here through a lawyer, seeking presence of a blood relative during his treatment at a private hospital.

Vaze (49) was on Tuesday admitted to SS Hospital and Research Centre in Bhiwandi town of Thane district from the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai where he has been lodged under judicial custody. On Monday, special judge P R Sitre had permitted the former Assistant Police Inspector to undergo treatment for his heart ailment at the private hospital.

Also Read — 'Don't want to be another Stan Swamy': Sachin Vaze gets court nod for private hospital treatment

On Wednesday, he moved an application, through his lawyer, before the court seeking presence of a blood relative during his treatment at the hospital. His plea is likely to be heard on Thursday.

The judge, while allowing Vaze to get admitted to a private hospital, had directed the Taloja prison superintendent to submit his medical report before the court every 15 days. The cost of treatment is to be borne by Vaze and his family, the court had said.

Vaze, through his lawyer, had earlier told the court that three of his arteries had "90 per cent blockage" and that doctors had advised immediate surgery for the same.

An explosives-laden vehicle was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence ''Antilia'' on February 25. The vehicle owner Hiren, a Thane businessman who had claimed his car was stolen, was found dead in a creek on March 5. The NIA claimed Vaze was involved in the planting of the explosives and Hiren's murder, and arrested him on March 13. He was later dismissed from police service

