Bombay High Court shoots down Pradeep Sharma’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail application filed by retired high-profile police officer and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma who has been arrested in connection with the sensational Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Sharma was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for helping his former junior colleague Sachin Waze.

In February 2022, a Special NIA Court had rejected his bail application after which he moved the Bombay High Court.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice R N Laddha said it was dismissing Sharma's appeal challenging a special court order rejecting his bail plea.

Sharma is the main conspirator behind the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose SUV laden with gelatine sticks and threat note was parked near the home of the Ambani family in Mumbai.

Often referred to as ‘Mumbai’s Dirty Harry’, Sharma, who had taken VRS, during his career spanning three decades had eliminated 113 criminals including gangsters, underworld dons, terrorists and sharpshooters.

Sharma, who was arrested on 17 June 2021, is currently in judicial custody and lodged in a jail.

On 24-25 February 2021, a Scorpio SUV with 20-odd gelatine sticks and a threatening letter was parked outside Shikhar Kunj building on Carmichael Road, near Antilia, the residence of the Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The original number plate of the Mahindra Scorpio bearing MH-02-AY-2815 was replaced with a fake number MH-01-DK-9945, which is actually a number of Range Rover that was part of the security detail of Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani.

Hiran went missing on 4 March and his body was found on 5 March at the Reti-bunder in Mumbra-Kalwa area of Thane.

The investigations were taken over by the NIA from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Maharashtra Police - and a total of 10 persons have been arrested in the sensational case that shook the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government with opposition BJP raising the issue.