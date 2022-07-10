Both Eknath Shinde, MVA hopeful of positive outcome in SC judgement

On the eve of Supreme Court hearing in connection with the recent political developments in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi government are hoping for a favourable judgement.

“We have won the Speaker’s election, we have cleared the vote of confidence 164-99. In democracy, numbers and majority have value…we have followed the Constitution, laws, rules and regulations,” Shinde, who took over as Chief Minister on June 30 and cleared the trust vote on July 4, said on Saturday.

“Daily petitions are being filed, day in and day out, even at night,” Shinde said on Sunday.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray said: “We have followed the rules when the disqualification process of 16 MLAs (including Shinde) was initiated…we have full faith in the apex court.”

He was referring to the notices sent by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

“All rules were followed and we have faith in the court,” said Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of NCP.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp has also challenged the newly appointed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s action of recognising the whip of Shinde's group as the whip of the Shiv Sena.