C20 LiFE conference to be held at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini

Mumbai will witness high-level brainstorming on Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at Bhayandar in the suburbs of Mumbai over this weekend.

Lifestyle for the Environment is one of the most significant groups among the 15 such bodies formed by C20 (Civil 20), the engagement group of G20 with the mission of bringing together the opinions, ideas, and solutions of civil societies throughout the world.

The national-level conference of this group will be held at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on June 3 and 4.

India's G20 presidency provides a chance to educate the world about its wisdom, principles, and actions. C20 (Civil20) is a G20 Engagement Group with the mission of bringing together the opinions, ideas, and solutions of civil societies throughout the world.

“This LiFE conference will focus on the following topics: food, grassroots innovation, Indian wisdom, education, habitat, fashion, nature-based solutions, and waste. The conference will include brainstorming sessions with stakeholders involved from around the world through earlier virtual events, seminars, webinars, and discussions,” the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini said.

Experts in public policy, members of civil society, those working in development, scientists, and subject area experts will all be present at the conference.

Dr Gajanan Dange, All India Convenor of the C20 working group, said, "We expect all stakeholders to attend the conference who were involved in the various programs organized under this working group. We hope that all stakeholders will provide suggestions for the 'Lifestyle for the Environment' policy, which will be further discussed and help shape the final policy pack.”

"In Maharashtra and Goa, Choupals and Samajshala were organized to discuss waste management and the impact of growth as well as the aspirations of the Nandurbar district were documented. The development plan created as part of the 'LiFE the Nandurbar Way' program will also contribute to the policy documentation," he added.

Dr Jayant Kulkarni, Executive Director, said, "All arrangements are under way, and we are confident that this conference will culminate in a holistic solution that will guide policymakers in formulating policies related to Lifestyle and Environment.”