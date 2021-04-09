CBI quizzes Vaze for 3rd day on Deshmukh corruption allegations

The CBI recorded the statement of suspended API Sachin Vaze for a third consecutive day on Friday in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an official said.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is in Mumbai to conduct a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations, on Friday morning went to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office here and recorded the statement of Vaze, the official said.

The suspended assistant police inspector (API) is in the custody of NIA, which is probing the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia', in south Mumbai on February 25.

Vaze is also under the scanner for the alleged murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the SUV.

Armed with an order of a special NIA court here, the CBI has been questioning Vaze.

Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI on Tuesday registered a case to probe the allegations against Deshmukh.

Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department on March 17.

Singh later filed a petition in the HC seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, alleging the NCP leader had asked Vaze and other police officers to extort Rs 100 crore from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who has rejected the allegations levelled against him, resigned from the cabinet on April 5 after the HC order.

The CBI team recorded the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Enforcement) Raju Bhujbal on Thursday night in connection with the allegations.

Singh, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had mentioned the names of Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil and Vaze, while making the allegations against Deshmukh.

Earlier, the CBI had also recorded the statements of Singh, ACP Sanjay Patil and advocate Jayshree Patil.

The HC had ordered the CBI probe against Deshmukh on a criminal writ petition filed by advocate Patil.