Central government team visits 2 Gujarat districts to assess Cyclone Tauktae damage

A Central government team on Friday visited areas in Amreli and Gir Somnath districts in Gujarat to assess the damage caused by cyclone Tauktae that made landfall in the state on May 17, officials said.

The six-member team led by Shri Prakash, joint secretary in the Union home ministry, is on the second day of its visit, they added.

During the day, it first reached Kovaya in Amreli where collector Ayush Oak apprised the members of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works, while sarpanch Kalubhai Lakhnotra told them about crop damage due to the cyclone.

Read more: Mamata briefs PM on damages from cyclone Yaas, seeks Rs 20,000-crore relief package

The team also visited a nearby cement plant, Ram Wadi, Pipari and a jetty in Rajula taluka in Amreli district and interacted with residents, a state government release said.

"From Amreli, the team reached Gir-Somnath district and visited Gangda, Samter, Delwada and Naliya-Mandvi villages in Una taluka. They spoke to villagers about crop and property damage. At Una, the team held a review meeting with local officials, while state Chief Secretary Anil Mukim joined through video conference," the release added.

The Central government team will also visit the neighbouring Union Territory of Diu for cyclone damage assessment, it said.

On May 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities after conducting an aerial survey of Gujarat areas hit by the cyclone.

At the time, the Centre had announced that Gujarat would get additional assistance after an inter-ministerial team visits cyclone-hit areas and submits a damage assessment report.