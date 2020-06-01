'Centre, states must present revised budget estimates'

Centre, states must present revised budget estimates: Chavan

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jun 01 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 17:50 ist
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. Credit: Facebook (prithvrj)

The Centre and states must come up with revised budget estimates on expenditure in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown which had changed economic conditions, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said here on Monday.

Interacting with journalists online, Chavan said states had limited sources of income and a huge part was being used up for paying salaries of government employees.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

"The states must look for new sources of income to balance their expenses. Therefore, the Centre and states must present revised estimates of expenditure," Chavan said.

He criticised the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said only Rs 2 lakh would be spent directly from the Central government's treasury.

He also pulled up industry bodies for "keeping quiet" on this package.

