Charge sheet against Poonam Pandey over obscene video

She was booked in November 2020 for allegedly shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona

IANS
IANS,
  • May 31 2022, 13:50 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 14:22 ist
Poonam Pandey. Credit: IANS Photo

Goa Police has filed a charge sheet against actress Poonam Pandey in an obscenity case allegedly involving a nude shoot at a picturesque dam in Goa two years ago.

Following the outcry by locals in Canacona against the shoot, the state's Department of Home had suspended the then police inspector over the issue.

"We filed a charge sheet against Poonam Pandey last week. After admission of the case, the local court will issue summons to her," a senior police official told IANS.

Following the outcry by locals in Canacona against the shoot, the state's Department of Home had suspended the then police inspector over the issue.

