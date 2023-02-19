Chhatrapati Shivaji's courage, emphasis on good governance inspires us: PM Modi

Shivaji's courage, governance inspires us: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2023, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 10:22 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PIB/IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.

He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

Narendra Modi
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Maharashtra
India News

