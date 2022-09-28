Child-kidnapping gang rumour leads to mob violence; Goa DGP issues clarification

Amid schools issuing stringent advisories related to students’ security, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said there were no reports of kidnapping of children in the state, urging the institutes as well as the public to not fall for rumours.

In the past 10 days, two persons were assaulted by mobs in separate incidents in south Goa, over misinformation about gangs that were targeting underaged children.

“Some schools are issuing advisories on the basis of incidents of attempted kidnappings. It is clarified that no such incidents have been reported and there is no such trend. While it is important to take precaution, we advise all to not believe in rumours as they might cause panic,” Singh posted on his official Twitter handle, after several schools issued individual advisories cautioning students against kidnapping attempts.

On Tuesday, a 52-year-old native of Pondicherry, Dhen Jones, was attacked by a mob in south Goa’s Vasco town, on suspicion of being involved in the kidnapping of a minor near a local fish market. Jones was first beaten up and later handed over to the local police. He was later taken to the state-run Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) for examination.

“After medical examination, the medical officer opined that he (Jones) is mentally unfit and he is required to be lodged in IPHB for further treatment. The person will be lodged at the IPHB after getting appropriate order from the Vasco judicial magistrate,” Vasco police station in-charge Tushar Nayak said.

On September 21, a similar incident occurred in nearby Margao town when a rag-picker was beaten badly over similar suspicion.