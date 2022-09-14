'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo': 8 Congress MLAs join saffron party in Goa

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, according to an ANI report.
"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo.
Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.
In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. With the recent development, Congress's strength in Goa Assembly has now been reduced to 3.
Commenting on the development, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP of trying to "uproot" the Opposition.
The destruction of democratic principles is in full display in #Goa.
Offering huge monies, ministries and inducements the #BJP is trying to uproot the opposition.
Shameful exercise of power and money by an authoritarian establishment.
— Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) September 14, 2022
More to follow...
