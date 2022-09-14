'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo': 8 Congress MLAs join saffron party in Goa

Congress strength decimated to 3 as 8 Goa MLAs join BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 13:04 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant during a meeting with eight Congress MLAs from Goa set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in Panaji, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, according to an ANI report.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. 

Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. With the recent development, Congress's strength in Goa Assembly has now been reduced to 3. 

Commenting on the development, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP of trying to "uproot" the Opposition.

More to follow...

Congress
Goa
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

