Constable killed, another injured in Naxal attack in Maharashtra

PTI, Nagpur,
  • Aug 14 2020, 15:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A constable was killed and his colleague injured in a Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said.

A police official said as per preliminary information, the incident took place in Koti village under Bhamaragadh taluka of the Naxal-hit district, around 170km from here in eastern Maharashtra.

The two constables had gone to a shop, where they were attacked by an "action team" of Naxals, he said.

"One of the constables was martyred, while the other got injured in the incident," he said.

The slain constable was identified as Dushyant Nandeshwar and his injured colleague as Vinod Bhosle, the official said.

