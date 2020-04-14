Coronavirus: 37 new cases detected in Pune district; tally 313

At least37 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, taking the overall figure to 313 in the district, while the death toll reached 34, an official said on Monday.

Two more COVID-19 patients succumbed during the same period, taking the death toll in Pune district, the second worst affected by coronavirus in Maharashtra after Mumbai, to 34, he said.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation's health officials, 33 cases were reported in areas falling under the civic body's jurisdiction taking the figure to 276.

Four more positive cases were reported from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking their number in the industrial township to 35, they said.

Two more COVID-19 patients died at state-run Sassoon General Hospital since Sunday night, they said.

Meanwhile, taking the cognisance of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Monday proposed to seal more 22 areas and turn them into containment zones to stop the spread of the virus.

The areas which are being proposed to be sealed are densely populated from where fresh cases have been reported.

These areas are: Tadiwala Road, Ghorpadi, a portion of Wanwadi Gaon, Handewadi Road, part of Yerwada, Sayyadnagar, Mohammadwadi, Parvati Darshan, Patil Estate in Shivajinagar, entire Kondhwa, Vimannagar, Vadgaonsherri and Dhanori.