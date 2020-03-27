Coronavirus: Delivery boys of e-commerce companies to get passes in Pune amid COVID-19

The Pune police have decided to issue passes to delivery boys of e-commerce companies to facilitate easy movement of essential goods and medicines ordered by customers during the ongoing lockdown.

E-commerce companies which are into home delivery of essential goods, groceries, vegetables, meat, food and medicines will get the passes, officials said on Thursday.

The decision has been taken to ensure people don't have to step out of their houses during the coronavirus- enforced lockdown and the objective of social distancing is achieved, they said.

"In our prohibitory orders, we had given exemption to e-commerce sites which are into home delivery of essential items.

"But as police force on the ground did not have information about some home delivery sites, some issues had cropped and representatives of all these firms were in touch with us," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave.

He said to bring some co-ordination, a meeting was called where representatives of several firms which are into home delivery such as Big Basket, Grofers, Dunzo, Swiggy and Zomato, among others, were invited.

"We have decided to issue passes to their delivery boys so that they don't face any problem while delivering goods and essential items.

"Instructions have been issued to all these companies to ensure their delivery boys maintain hygiene by using sanitisers, masks and other measures of social distancing so they don't become targets of (virus) transmission," he said.

Police stations and nakabandi (check) points in the city have been informed about the decision, he said.