Coronavirus: Give Maharashtra Rs 25,000 crore package, Balasaheb Thorat tells Centre

Maharashtra Revenue minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday demanded a package of Rs 25,000 crore from the Centre to help the state tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, he said the state was the first to order a lockdown in the country and was taking care of 7.5 lakh poor and migrant labourers in 6,500 camps.

"We have demanded PPE kits from the Centre but are yet to get them. We want the Centre to give us a package of Rs 25,000 crore as well as Rs 16,500 GST refund to tackle the outbreak," he added.