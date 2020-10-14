Maharashtra allows metro trains to run from Oct 15

Coronavirus Lockdown: Maharashtra allows metro trains to run from Oct 15, reopens libraries

PTI
  • Oct 14 2020, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 18:17 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

 The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission 'begin again'.

The government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from Thursday following Covid-19 protocols, as per the guidelines issued here.

It also allowed business-to-business exhibitionsfrom tomorrow outside containment zones.

Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengersarriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing.

Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

Maharashtra
Metro rail
Mumbai Metro
Coronavirus lockdown

