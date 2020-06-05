Lockdown: Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 20:45 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on Friday announced resumption their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

However, both the companies did not share the driver partners who have gone live.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ola
Uber
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 