Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola, Uber resume services in Mumbai

Ride hailing apps Uber and Ola on Friday announced resumption their services in the financial capital, after more than two months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In separate statements, both the companies said riders will be able to access the services as per the rules laid down by the Government of Maharashtra for essential travel and that adequate safety precautions are being taken.

However, both the companies did not share the driver partners who have gone live.