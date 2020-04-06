Mumbai cop tests COVID-positive, 2nd report awaited

Coronavirus: Mumbai cop tests positive, 2nd report awaited

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 06 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 19:12 ist

A 38-year-old sub-inspector attached to Kurar police station in the northern part of Mumbai on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said, adding that four of his colleagues who had come in contact have been quarantined.

The police quarters in Yogi Nagar in Borivali West where he stays has been sealed and residents there are being checked by medical teams, an official said.

"He has been admitted in Seven Hills Hospital. He had gone on two-day leave after he felt feverish. He was tested for coronavirus and the report returned positive. Four policemen in close contact have been quarantined and those at his police station will be checked," he said.

While the first report has said the infection is mild, a second confirmatory report is awaited, he added.

