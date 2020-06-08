Coronavirus: Navy commences operation to evacuate Indians from Iran

The Indian Navy has now launched an operation to rescue Indian nationals from Iran.

Last month, the Indian Navy launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate Indian citizens. Indian naval ships Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.

In the next phase of Samudra Setu, INS Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens from the port of Bandar Abbas, the Islamic Republic of Iran to Porbandar, Gujarat. The Indian Mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing a list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after the requisite medical screening.

The COVID-19-related social distancing norms have been followed onboard INS Shardul and the ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, lifesaving gear etc. In addition to authorised medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19, including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, is also being carried onboard.

The evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities whilst undertaking the sea-passage to Porbandar. Special isolation compartments have also been earmarked for any contingencies. In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 including asymptomatic carriers, stringent protocols are being stipulated during the passage.



After disembarkation at Porbandar, the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of State authorities.

