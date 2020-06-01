Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's suburbs have over 10,000-plus cases now

The suburbs of Mumbai, that comprises of the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) now has over 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases.

The cases in Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, that comes under BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now as close to 40,000 positive cases and 1,300 casualties.

However, in the last fortnight, the MMR suburban districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, there has been an increase in case.

According to details gathered form the Public Health department, the larger MMR area excluding Mumbai now has 11,000 cases and 270 deaths.

Together, Mumbai and its suburbs has over 50,000-plus cases and 1,500 deaths.

"The spike is surely a matter of concern. We have to consider the fact that a majority of those are now working come form the suburban areas," said Dr Suhas Pingle, chairman, action committee, IMA's Maharashtra chapter.

In Maharashtra, after Mumbai and Pune and Thane are the two worst affected districts.

The Mumbai-MMR-Pune is the worst-affected belt in country and hub of India's Corona crisis.

Maharashtra government sources said that the area of concern are Thane Municipal Corporation (Thane district), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Raigad district) and Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (Palghar district).