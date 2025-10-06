Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | CEC Gyanesh Kumar dodges question on claims of 'infiltrators' in voter list

At a press conference on Sunday, Kumar faced repeated questions from reporters about the alleged presence of 'illegal immigrants' — a charge often raised by BJP leaders.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 08:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 08:19 IST
India NewsBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025Gyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us