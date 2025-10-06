Dharmasthala case | SIT directed to submit report at the earliest: G Parameshwara

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass burial case has been directed to submit its report at the earliest.</p><p>Speaking to media people in Bengaluru, he said, “However, the government cannot specify an exact timeline for the submission of the report. We cannot interfere with or dictate the course of the investigation.”</p><p>He added that the investigation is progressing and that certain analyses take time. </p>.Dharmasthala mass burials case: FSL report submitted.<p>“The chemical and DNA analysis of the samples require a detailed process. We cannot ask the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to submit the report immediately. However, the government has instructed the FSL to give this case priority. The analysis must follow its due procedure,” he explained.</p><p>When asked about BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh’s remark that the smear campaign against temples is likely to continue in the future as ‘the tiger has got a taste of blood’, the minister declined to comment, stating that he had not come across the statement.</p>