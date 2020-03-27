Coronavirus: Three more including pregnant woman test positive in Gujarat

Gujarat reported three more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total figure of infected persons to 47 by Friday night. Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said that all three cases were reported in Rajkot.

In one of the three cases, a 37 years old male is said to have traveled to China, while two other cases are said to be a result of local transmission. With these two fresh cases, case of local transmission of the virus has reached 18 in the state out of a total of 47 cases.

On the other hand, out of eight positive cases detected in Vadodara, it has been revealed that one of the patients is a pregnant woman for whom the district administration on Friday set up a labor room with all facilities to conduct an emergency cesarean delivery. The local authority is not taking any chance given the fact that she can't be shifted anywhere in case of an emergency.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"As a precautionary measure, we have set up a special labor room for this patient and we are ready for any emergency. As of today, the patient is stable. But, since she at an advance stage of pregnancy and a COVID-19 patient, we don't want to take any chance and that's why I have arranged for a gynecologist and also installed a dialysis unit for her," Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal told DH.

Officials said that the woman, 29, is in her advanced state of pregnancy and was infected through local transmission from her in-laws who had traveled to Sri Lanka with a group of 12 persons as tourists. Agarwal said that the pregnant woman is among the five persons of the same family who have been infected with the virus.

Besides her and her in-laws, her husband and her sister-in-law have also been infected with the virus through the local transmission. They all are quarantined by the government.