Covid-19: 117 new cases, 3 deaths in Goa on July 11

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 11 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 23:24 ist

 Goa on Saturday reported 117 new Covid-19 cases, taking the count to 2,368, while three deaths during the day, including that of an 80-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, increased the toll from the infection to 12, an official said.

A total of 81 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 928 active cases, he added.

"A total of 5,637 samples were tested on Saturday, of which 117 were positive, 1,886 negative and 3,634 reports are awaited. The third death of the day was that of a 31-year-old man," the official said.

Earlier in the day, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said plasma therapy would begin soon, adding that an apheresis machine for the therapy has arrived at Goa Medical College and Hospital and is ready for installation.

Goa's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,368, new cases: 117, deaths: 12, discharged: 1,428, active cases 928, Samples tested till date: 90,817. 

