COVID-19: Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitals

Defence aircraft shower petals on Mumbai hospitals

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 14:25 ist
Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets fly past Marine Drive as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

The Indian armed forces on Sunday thanked those engaged in the fight against COVID-19 by showering flower petals from their aircraft on various hospitals in Mumbai and carrying out a fly-past over the Maharashtra Governor's house here.

An aircraft of the Indian Air Force dropped flowers on the state-run J J Hospital, KEM Hospital and the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, which have been treating coronavirus patients here, a defence official said.

The India Navy and the Coast Guard also flew their Chetak helicopters to shower flowers on the J J Hospital and naval medical hospital Asvini in the state capital.

Besides, the Sukhoi-30 fighter planes flew over the city's iconic Marine Drive and carried out a fly-past over the Governor's house here, said the official.

The country's armed forces on Sunday engaged in a nationwide exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

