Covid-19: Goa reports 2nd highest single-day spike of 94 cases

Goa reported the second-highest single-day surge in the number of COVID-19 patients so far on Friday with 94 new cases, taking its tally beyond the 1,500- mark, the state health department said.

On Thursday, the state had reported 95 cases, its highest single-day spike so far.

The number of cases in the state now stands at 1,576, of which 800 are active ones, the department said.

It added that 38 people recovered from the infection during the day.

Of the 3,320 samples tested on Friday, 2,609 were found negative, while the results of 617 others are awaited, the bulletin reads.

Mangor Hill locality, a COVID-19 hotspot in Vasco town, which has been declared as a containment zone, has so far reported 245 positive cases.

Sada, Baina, New Vaddem, Zuarinagar and Kharewada areas located around Vasco town also reported fresh cases.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1576, new cases: 94, deaths: four, discharged: 772, active cases: 800, samples tested till date: 72,691.