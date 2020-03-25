COVID-19: Good Samaritans come to rescue of workers in Thane

As Maharashtra grapples with the rising number of coronavirus cases, the nationwide lockdown has cost daily wagers their livelihood.

However, in several parts of Thane district, good Samaritans, including the police, have come forward to provide essential commodities to families of workers who have been rendered jobless.

Labourers who survive on the day's earnings have been severely hit by the COVID-19 lockdown that has shut establishments and suspended construction activities.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

In a bid to ease the blow of the lockdown, policemen from Kolsewadi police station in Thane district's Kalyan town distributed food packets to families of daily wagers in different localities.

The initiative will continue for some time till the situation normalises, a senior official said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Thane resident Taki Chaulkar visited several tribal hamlets of Sawroli, Ghagas Pada, Navi Vasati, Boroligaon, Vapalwadi and Padgha and distributed packets of food grains to over 100 families of daily wagers.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal directed officials to ensure that street vendors maintain at least a 100 metre distance from customers.

Those who do not abide by this directive will be prosecuted, he said.