Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew by a month in 8 cities till Nov 10

In Gujarat, the night curfew has been extended by a month in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh & Bhavnagar - till November 10th.
The curfew timings are 12 am to 6 am.
More to follow...
