Covid-19: Gujarat extends night curfew by a month in 8 cities till Nov 10

  • Oct 08 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 20:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In Gujarat, the night curfew has been extended by a month in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh & Bhavnagar - till November 10th.

The curfew timings are 12 am to 6 am.

