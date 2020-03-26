COVID-19 Lockdown: After failing to home deliver, Goa CM orders grocery stores open from Friday

Amid pressure from the Opposition and panic among people in most parts of Goa, following failed assurances of the state government to provide essential commodities five days into a complete lockdown, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday relented and allowed stores selling grocery items and essential goods from Friday onwards.

The decision also comes on a day when the Bombay High Court in Goa after hearing a letter petition, directed the state government to spell out its detailed action plan vis a vis providing essential commodities, including groceries, to a population already in panic and distress.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

At a press conference late on Thursday, Sawant however said: "In view of the troubles faced by the people of Goa, all grocery stores and shops selling essential goods will be open from tomorrow," Sawant said.

Soon after the decision, the Opposition, which had slammed Sawant for being "insensitive" to the pressing requirements of the people during the 21-day curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- the CM had extended the one-day janata curfew previously announced by the Prime Minister on March 22 till March 25, thanked Governor Satya Pal Malik for his intervention and making Sawant see sense.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat had earlier on Thursday met Malik and urged him to ensure that essential commodities were provided to people, who were desperate for items like milk, bread, sugar, rice, etc.

"Thank you honourable Governer of Goa. Welcome decision by the government to allow essential commodity shops to remain open. I appeal to people to maintain social distancing and take precautions of your health," Kamat tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court bench in Goa is expected to deliver an order on the petition filed by a city lawyer Rohit Bras D'Sa, seeking the government's roadmap for providing essentials to people affected by the curfew.

"The undersigned states that even the basic requirement of the groceries are unavailable. The undersigned states that the Chief Minister and other officials are only indulging in lip-service and there has been no organisation and statistics in place to provide the people door-to-door delivery of groceries," the petition filed by advocate Rohit Bras D'Sa states.

Justice Mahesh Sonak, who heard the petition on Thursday has kept it for order on Friday and has directed the state advocate general Devidas Pangam to submit a detailed action plan taken by the state government to provide home delivery of essential supplies to the people of Goa.