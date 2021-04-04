Covid-19: Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown, night curfew

As Covid-19 cases compound in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has put the state on partial lockdown on weekdays and total lockdown on weekends.

Apprehending backlash by public and fractured political opinion, the tri-party alliance government on Sunday stayed away from a “total lockdown” and announced a slew of stringent measures to contain the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The new set of guidelines comes into force from Monday evening.

Read | Maharashtra CM meets film, TV producers amid Covid-19 surge

The weekend lockdown will commence at 8 pm on Fridays and end at 7 am on Mondays — and only essential services would be allowed.

Besides, on the rest of the five working days, from 8 pm to 7 am night curfew would remain in force in the state even as the government brought the entire state under the ambit of prohibitory orders during the full day.

The public transportation system in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including the suburban local trains will run as usual, however, crowds would be restricted.

The decisions were taken at a hurriedly-convened Cabinet meeting held through video-conferencing.

On Friday, Thackeray had threatened to undertake a “complete lockdown”, however, over a series of consultations over the last two days, he decided to go in for a sort of mini-lockdown till April 30.

Thackeray personally spoke to BJP stalwart and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray and sought support.

Read | Maharashtra, Punjab report highest daily Covid-19 cases

There was also divergent opinion among the ruling allies – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – over a total lockdown. However, the political class was unanimous over a weekend lockdown and partial lockdown.

The government decided to close cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, malls, restaurants and bars, video parlours, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, swimming pools, sports complexes and water parks.

Home delivery and essential services will be allowed. Industrial operations and construction activity will be allowed. Rules to control crowding in vegetable markets will be introduced.

The government offices would function with 50 per cent rotational capacity, while in private offices has been put on work from home to be promoted. Religious places would be closed to the public. There would not be any impact on the agriculture activities.